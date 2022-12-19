Aussies hammer South Africa in two-day farce

Brisbane, December 18
Australia completed a six-wicket victory within two days in the first Test against South Africa as the Proteas crumbled on a green Gabba wicket.
Skittled for 152 on Day 1, South Africa were routed for 99 shortly after tea on Day 2, leaving Australia needing just 34 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada claimed four quick wickets to leave Australia 24/4 in a bizarre finish but the hosts stumbled over the line.
By far the highest score in Australia’s second innings of 35/4 was the 19 in the extras column, as Rabada and fellow paceman Anrich Nortje pushed too hard and sent balls flying over the wicketkeeper to the fence. “It was challenging for the batters, no doubt, which is OK if it’s a good contest between bat and ball,” said South Africa captain Dean Elgar. “But obviously on the flip side I don’t see it as a fair contest.”
Brief scores: South Africa 152 & 99 (Bavuma 29; Cummins 5/42); Australia 218 (Head 92; Rabada 4/76) & 35/4 (Rabada 4/13). — Reuters
WTC: India climb to 2nd
India climbed to the second spot in the World Test Championship table after Australia’s annihilation of South Africa. Australia have maintained their unbeaten Test status at home this summer and closed in on clinching a spot in next year’s final. Australia now hold a 76.92 win percentage, with India (55.77) now ahead of South Africa (54.55). Agencies
