Aussies top on WTC table, India drop to second

Dubai: Australia, following their eight-wicket win in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney are on 56.25 percentage points and have pushed India (54.16 points) to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Mumbai

Easwaran to lead India A against England Lions

Bengal veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran was today named captain of a 13-member India A squad for the upcoming four-day match against England Lions which will be preceded by a warm-up fixture. The two teams will engage in a two-day warm-up match in Ahmedabad on January 12-13, followed by the four-day match at the Narendra Modi Stadium from January 17-20.

MILAN

Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona

Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck in added time as the Serie leaders snatched a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, who missed a late penalty in a dramatic clash today. In the FA Cup, Tottenham snatched a late 1-0 win over Burnely in Round 3.

Rio de Janeiro

Zagallo, Brazil’s four-time World Cup winner, dies at 92

Mario Zagallo, who won two World Cups as a player, one as a coach and another as an assistant coach for Brazil, has died. He was the first person to win the World Cup both as a player and manager. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Dubai #England #Mumbai #Pakistan