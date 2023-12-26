 Australia 90-1 at lunch on first day of 2nd Test against Pakistan at MCG : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Australia 90-1 at lunch on first day of 2nd Test against Pakistan at MCG

Australia 90-1 at lunch on first day of 2nd Test against Pakistan at MCG

Spinner Agha Salman claims opener David Warner’s wicket

Australia 90-1 at lunch on first day of 2nd Test against Pakistan at MCG

File photo for representation. PTI



AP

Melbourne, December 26

Invited to bat first by Pakistan, Australia reached 90-1 at lunch Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second Test of the three-match series.

Spinner Agha Salman claimed the key wicket of opener David Warner for 38 in the final over before lunch, caught at slip.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl first in overcast conditions, opting for a four-man pace attack.

Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Warner both advanced down the pitch in the opening five overs in a bid to counter the seam movement of Pakistan's new-ball attack.

Warner, on 2, offered a simple chance to first slip off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the third over, but it was put down by Abdullah Shafique.

The 111-Test veteran Warner, aged 37 and appearing in his farewell Test series, played at a wide ball in the 28th over and offered an edge to slip in the only breakthrough for the session.

In a watchful innings, Khawaja was unbeaten on 36 off 80 balls at lunch, as Pakistan failed to expose Australia's middle-order batting in the morning session while the pitch was offering seam movement.

Australia, fresh from a 360-run win in the first Test in Perth, named an unchanged side. Pakistan made three changes. Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been dropped, making way for the return of Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who claimed five wickets on debut in Perth, was ruled out of the Melbourne Test due to a rib injury.

Medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf was dropped, as Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza return to the side. Specialist spinner Sajid Khan was named in a 12-man squad but overlooked for the Melbourne Test.

The third Test in the series is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Pakistan won its last Test in Australia nearly 30 years ago.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

4
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

5
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Business

Paytm lays off hundreds of employees as it implements AI-powered automation

7
India

WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi

8
Himachal

Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel inaugurated; will contribute to region’s economic growth, says Himachal CM Sukhu

9
India

Robbers come on horseback to steal money from UP temple, barking dogs drive them away

10
Madhya Pradesh

MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore

Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog likely to affect more flights in the day

24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day

24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day

Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...

Viral video: Tourist drives jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal traffic jam; challaned

Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Rs 6.9-cr budget, Chandigarh MC set to buy 11 fire tenders

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Noted Indian medieval history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College dies of cardiac arrest

Delhi chokes as AQI ‘very poor’; low visibility hits flight operations

Delhi High Court refuses to direct TRAI to furnish tapping info to mobile user

Make plan for regularisation of illegal colonies: L-G to officials

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Minor raped in Phagwara village, suspect arrested

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala