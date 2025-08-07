DT
PT
Australia A announce 14-member squad for India tour

Australia A announce 14-member squad for India tour

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Melbourne [Australia], August 7 (ANI): The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday announced 14-player men's squads for the Australia A tour to India next month. Australia A plays two four-day matches in Lucknow and three one-day games in Kanpur.

The squads were chosen with a balance of developing sub-continent experience and exposure across the longer term, while allowing for preparation for the domestic summer.

Chair of men's Selectors George Bailey said, as quoted by a press release from Cricket Australia, "The sub-continent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball. We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future sub-continent tours."

Xavier Bartlett, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Josh Philippe and Corey Rocchiccioli will play in the four-day matches in Lucknow and return for the first Sheffield Shield round.

"For many of these players we remain interested in the development of their short form cricket as well, but balancing out priorities meant we wanted them back and available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season. This provides opportunities for Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland and Callum Vidler who will play the one-day matches in Kanpur," Bailey added.

Australia A tour of India:

September 16-19: First four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

September 23-26: Second four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

September 30: First one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur

October 3: Second one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur

October 5: Third one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

