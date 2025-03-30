Australia announce action-packed 2025/26 home season fixtures
Melbourne [Australia], March 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Sunday announced a blockbuster schedule for the men and women's senior teams for the upcoming 2025/26 home season.
The men's team will face South Africa in August this year for three T20Is and as many ODIs.
Later in the year, they will host India for three ODIs and the first-ever five-match T20I series between the two cricketing powerhouses, as per ICC.
These eight T20Is will come in handy as Australia prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The highlight of the Australian summer will be the Ashes, where Pat Cummins's Australia will look to defend the trophy that they have held since the 2017-18 series against Ben Stokes's England.
The women's team will host India for a multi-format tour in February next year, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs, and a solitary Test.
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed his excitement about the upcoming international season, highlighting its historic significance and strong rivalries.
"We are excited to announce the schedule for what will be another incredible international season including the grand history and intense rivalry of the Ashes, the fantastic box office appeal of the India men's and women's teams and a return to some iconic tourist locations in northern Australia for the white ball series against South Africa.
"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer, and we are confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," he added.
Schedule:
Men's Fixtures:
T20I Series v South Africa
Sunday, August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin
Tuesday, August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin
Saturday, August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns
ODI Series v South Africa
Tuesday, August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns
Friday, August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Sunday, August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
ODI Series v India
Sunday, October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth
Thursday, October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Saturday, October 25: SCG, Sydney
T20I Series v India
Wednesday, October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra
Friday, October 31: MCG, Melbourne
Sunday, November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Thursday, November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast
Saturday, November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane
Men's Ashes
21-25 November: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth
4-8 December: Day-Night Test, The Gabba, Brisbane
17-21 December: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
26-30 December: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne
4-8 January: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney
Women's Fixtures:
T20I Series v India
Sunday, February 15: SCG, Sydney
Thursday, February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra
Saturday, February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
ODI Series v India
Tuesday, February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Friday, February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Sunday, March 1: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
One-off Test v India
March 6-9: WACA Ground, Perth. (ANI)
