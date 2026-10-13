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Home / Sports / Australia announce squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026, Chris Green to lead the side

Australia announce squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026, Chris Green to lead the side

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ANI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Hong Kong, October 13 (ANI): Australia have announced their squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with Chris Green named captain as the side prepares to compete in the fast-paced, high-scoring six-a-side cricket tournament.

Green will lead a seven-member squad featuring Jack Wood, Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross and Matt Kelly. The combination brings together a mix of experience and attacking ability as Australia look to make an impact at the tournament, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes.

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The squad includes Richardson, the experienced fast bowler, alongside all-rounder Green and an exciting group of players capable of adapting to the unique demands of the six-a-side format, where aggressive batting, quick scoring and sharp fielding play a crucial role.

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The Hong Kong Sixes, renowned for its entertaining and action-packed format, brings together teams from across the world for a celebration of fast-paced cricket. The 2026 edition will also be the first with JSW Sports as Commercial Partner, marking the organisation’s first partnership with an international sporting IP.

Australia Squad for Hong Kong Sixes: Chris Green (Captain), Jack Wood, Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross and Matt Kelly.

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Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, “Australia’s participation adds another exciting dimension to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. With Chris Green leading a squad featuring a blend of experience, all-round ability and attacking potential, we look forward to seeing them bring their competitive spirit to this iconic format. Their presence further strengthens the quality of the tournament and promises fans an exciting spectacle of fast-paced cricket.”

The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 promises to deliver another exciting showcase of cricket, with teams and players set to entertain fans through explosive batting, innovative stroke play and thrilling contests.

The Hong Kong Sixes returns from 30 October to 1 November 2026, with Australia aiming to win their second title after lifting their first-ever title back in 2010. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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