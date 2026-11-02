Australia announce squads for England white-ball series; Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood rested as several youngsters roped in

Perth [Australia], November 2 (ANI): Australia have omitted several key players as they announced their squads for the upcoming home white-ball series against England.

The Aussies are set to face England in an eight-match white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning on 13 November. Experienced fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have all been rested as they prepare for Australia's upcoming ICC World Test Championship assignments against New Zealand and India.

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The series kicks off in Perth on 13 November, followed by the second and third matches in Adelaide and Hobart on 15 and 18 November, respectively.

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The action will then shift to the T20I format, with the five-match series getting underway in Melbourne on 21 November. The remaining four encounters will be played in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra, with the final T20I scheduled for 2 December.

Fellow pacer Nathan Ellis will also miss the ODI leg of the series, which gets underway in Perth, as he continues his recovery from a side strain sustained during the September series against South Africa. In their absence, Australia have turned to several fresh faces, with several promising youngsters earning opportunities across the two squads.

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Former ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup players Mahli Beardman and Oliver Peake have been named in the 14-member ODI squad, alongside emerging all-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott. Meanwhile, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw and Sam Harper are among the new inclusions in the T20I squad.

Several established players will also be unavailable for the T20I leg, with Test regulars Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly set to miss the five-match assignment after featuring in the ODI series.

Their absence opens the door for a host of emerging talents to stake their claim as Australia prepare to take on their long-standing rivals in the upcoming white-ball contests.

"These ODI and T20 matches provide several players, many of whom have had opportunities on recent tours, with a great chance to further demonstrate their ability against very strong opposition," Australia selection chair George Bailey said as per the ICC website.

"Liam Scott returns to the ODI squad, and we are excited by the fact that he learns from each opportunity and have seen him grow his game on the back of strong performances over the past 12-18 months. Mahli Beardman's recent performances for Australia A were impressive, and we are incredibly excited for his return to the national team across the ODI and T20 formats. We think he can continue to develop into an all-format player across the coming years," he added.

"Lachie Shaw is a highly talented cricketer we also think will develop quickly and has a powerful game that will impact the T20 format. Sam Harper has performed strongly in domestic cricket. He is in a great place with his game right now and is executing his style of cricket consistently across all formats. Jake (Fraser-McGurk) and Mitch (Owen) return to the T20 side, and we believe their ball-striking can be a point of difference in the shorter formats. They are good examples of players who have had an opportunity at the International level and have continued working on their game from what they learnt from those experiences," he concluded.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

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