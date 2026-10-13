Australia beat South Africa by 214 runs in Durban Test, take 1-0 series lead

Durban [South Africa], October 13 (ANI): Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday, with Matt Renshaw's all-round performance and Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul on the final day helping the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ICC World Test Championship series.

Chasing a daunting target of 421, South Africa were bowled out for 206 in their second innings, with Hazlewood returning career-best figures of 6/49 to complete Australia's victory, according to the ICC.

Advertisement

Resuming the final day at 102/4, the hosts needed 319 more runs to win, with Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder tasked with extending their resistance. Markram stood firm for 237 deliveries, scoring 75, while Mulder contributed 29 before falling to Hazlewood shortly before lunch.

Advertisement

Australia tightened their grip on the contest after the break as Renshaw dismissed Kyle Verreynne for one. Hazlewood then struck with the second new ball, removing Marco Jansen for 35 and Simon Harmer for a duck in quick succession.

Mitchell Starc ended Markram's stubborn innings, while Hazlewood wrapped up the tail by dismissing Anrich Nortje, who top-edged a short delivery to Nathan Lyon at short cover.

Advertisement

Renshaw was named Player of the Match after scoring 190 in Australia's first innings and following it up with 82 in the second, besides making important contributions with the ball.

Australia had set up their victory with a commanding batting display across both innings. Renshaw's 190 helped the visitors post 390 in their first innings, while South Africa responded with 284, with contributions from Markram and David Bedingham giving the hosts a 106-run deficit.

Australia continued to build on their advantage in the second innings, declaring at 314/6 after half-centuries from Renshaw and Nic Maddinson, supported by late contributions from Pat Cummins and Beau Webster.

South Africa's chase suffered an early setback on the fourth evening as Hazlewood and part-time bowler Renshaw reduced them to 102/4 at stumps. The hosts could not recover from that position on the final day despite Markram's determined effort.

The defeat was South Africa's first at home after four consecutive Test victories since November 2024. It was also their first loss under captain Temba Bavuma, who had led the side in 12 Tests before this defeat.

Australia, meanwhile, recorded their fourth consecutive Test victory at Kingsmead since 2006 and strengthened their position in the World Test Championship standings. South Africa slipped to third, with New Zealand moving into second place.

The second Test between the sides will begin in Gqeberha on October 18, with the third scheduled to be played in Cape Town from October 27 to 31. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)