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Home / Sports / Australia beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 3rd T20 to complete series sweep

Australia beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 3rd T20 to complete series sweep

Chasing a 110-run target, Australia raced to victory in 11 overs, with Marsh hitting seven fours and four sixes in his marauding knock to lead the charge

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Chattogram, Updated At : 06:37 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Captain Mitchell Marsh struck a 28-ball 60 as Australia thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third T20 to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday.

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Chasing a 110-run target, Australia raced to victory in 11 overs, with Marsh hitting seven fours and four sixes in his marauding knock to lead the charge.

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Australia won the first match by four wickets and the second one by 7 runs.

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Marsh and Josh Inglis added 54 runs in the first powerplay to lay the platform before left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed dismissed Inglis for 17.

Marsh slog-swept leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for a six to raise his 14th fifty off 23 balls and appeared set to finish the match.

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However, pacer Shoriful Islam, one of the three changes made by Bangladesh in an effort to avoid a sweep, had Marsh caught by Shamim Hossain with Australia 22 runs away from victory.

Tim David confirmed Australia's victory with two consecutive sixes off Rishad as Australia reached 112-3 to secure a clean sweep of the series.

David was unbeaten on 12 with Matt Renshaw, who struck 89 not out in the previous game, on 6.

Captain Towhid Hridoy fought a lonely battle for Bangladesh, taking his side to 109-8 after choosing to bat first.

Hridoy hit an unbeaten 61 off 51 balls, with three fours and as many sixes. Rishad Hossain was the only other batter to reach double digits with 16.

Fast bowlers Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh won the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1.

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