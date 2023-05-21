Australia come from behind to beat India, seal series

PTI

Adelaide, May 20

India put up a spirited performance before going down 2-3 to hosts Australia in the second women’s hockey Test to concede the three-match series here today. Tatum Stewart (12th, 45th minutes) scored a brace, while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other scorer as the world No. 3 Australia came from behind to beat the visitors. Eighth-ranked India’s goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (13th) and Gurjit Kaur (17th).

The third match will be played here tomorrow.

Unlike in the series opener, it was far a better display from India, who were more cohesive in all departments.

India came out all guns blazing from the onset. It was Australia, though, who took the lead against the run of play from a penalty corner through Stewart, who scored her first international goal.

India responded immediately through a fine team goal. They took the lead two minutes into the second quarter when Gurjit converted a penalty corner.

Australia attacked in numbers in the third quarter and found the equaliser when Morgan deflected in a penalty corner variation to get her first international goal. Australia secured another penalty corner 38 seconds from the end of the third quarter, which resulted to a stroke after the goal-bound ball struck Monika’s feet. Stewart made no mistake.