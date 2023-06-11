 Australia crush India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title : The Tribune India

Australia crush India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title

India lose successive WTC final after suffering defeat from New Zealand in 2021

The Australian team celebrate as captain Pat Cummins holds the winners trophy during the victory ceremony for the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval cricket ground in London, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

London, June 11

India’s poor show at the ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash here on Sunday.

This was India’s second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.

Chasing an improbable target of 444, India started the day at 164 for 3 but soon lost batting mainstay Virat Kohli (49), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (43) to be bowled out for 234 in 63.3 overs.

Scott Boland (3/46) was the best bowler on view as he removed Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to decisively end the contest and the rest was formality.

Nathan Lyon (4/41), however, had the best figures as he mopped up the tail in a jiffy.

Brief Score: Australia 469 and 270/8 decl.

India 296 and 234 all out in 63.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Rohit Sharma 43, Ajinkya Rahane 43; Nathan Lyon 4/41, Scott Boland 3/46).

#Australia #England #London #new zealand

