Australia elect to bowl against India in 1st ODI, all-rounder Nitish Reddy makes debut

Australia elect to bowl against India in 1st ODI, all-rounder Nitish Reddy makes debut

Reddy makes his ODI debut at a stadium where he played his debut Test almost a year back

PTI
Perth, Updated At : 09:25 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
For India, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is making his ODI debut at a stadium where he played his debut Test almost a year back.
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill©, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh©, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

