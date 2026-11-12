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Home / Sports / Australia, England set for ODI rivalry as Marsh and Brook unveil trophy in Perth

Australia, England set for ODI rivalry as Marsh and Brook unveil trophy in Perth

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Perth [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Australia and England are set to renew their historic cricket rivalry when the three-match ODI series gets underway at Perth Stadium on Friday, November 13.

Ahead of the series opener, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh and England skipper Harry Brook attended a pre-series trophy unveiling ceremony in Perth, setting the stage for the much-anticipated contest.

Adding a unique touch to the build-up, the two captains also shared a cup of tea at a specially arranged table at the venue.

The light-hearted interaction celebrated the rich cricketing heritage shared by the two nations, both pioneers of international cricket, while offering a nod to the traditional tea culture associated with England.

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The opening ODI will begin at 11:30 am local time (day-night), with the second match scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval on November 15. The series will conclude with the third ODI at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18.

The rivalry will continue beyond the 50-over format, with Australia and England set to contest a five-match T20I series beginning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 21.

The T20I series will feature matches across Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra, with the final encounter scheduled to take place at Manuka Oval on December 2. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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