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Home / Sports / Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa reach Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa reach Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

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ANI
Updated At : 04:08 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 29 (ANI): After 30 high-intensity matches in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage, the four semi-finalists have been confirmed: Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa.

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All four teams progressed after a competitive league phase. The group stage concluded at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday with a blockbuster clash between Australia and India, as per the ICC website.

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Australia recorded the highest successful run-chase in Women's T20 World Cups to defeat India by six wickets to soar into the final four unbeaten.

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Finishing atop Group A, Australia will next take on West Indies, who finished second in Group B. The two teams, who have a rich legacy in international cricket, will clash on Tuesday at The Oval, London.

While Australia are the most successful country in Women's T20 World Cup history with six titles, the last of which came in 2023, the West Indies' only triumph was 10 years ago.

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West Indies' run at the 2026 World Cup also hasn't been as smooth as the Aussies'. After opening the campaign brightly with three wins, West Indies lost the next two group matches, against England and Ireland. They pipped Sri Lanka to the semi-final spot by virtue of a superior net run rate.

In the second semi-final at The Oval on Thursday, England take on South Africa.

England have never lost a T20 or ODI World Cup they have hosted. And rather than being burdened by the weight of history, they have used it as a rallying point to win five of their five group matches.

South Africa, meanwhile, will look to improve on their performance. While they only lost against Australia in a stacked group, the Proteas looked shaky against Bangladesh as well as Pakistan.

However, an inspired performance against India tilted the scales in their favour.

Finalists at the last two editions, South Africa are bidding to win their first Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia v West Indies: Tuesday, June 30, 2:30 p.m. local time (BST) from The Oval

England v South Africa: Thursday, July 2, 6:30 p.m. local time (BST) from The Oval

The winners of the two semi-finals will square off in the summit clash at Lord's on July 5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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