Brisbane [Australia], December 6 (ANI): England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick acknowledged that Australia outperformed England with the bat and ball during a challenging Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, leaving England on the brink of a possible 2-0 series deficit.

Australia extended their dominance in the Brisbane Test on Day 3. Firstly, Mitchell Starc led the lower-order charge, scoring 77 and helping Australia reach 511, giving them a 177-run first-innings lead. And then, along with Scott Boland and Michael Neser, Starc helped the Aussies take key wickets, including Duckett (15), Pope (26), Crawley (44), Brook (15), Root (15), and keeper Jaimie Smith (4). England ended the day at 134/6, still trailing by 43 runs, with Starc, Neser, and Boland taking two wickets each.

Speaking to TNT Sports, as per ESPNcricinfo, Trescothick said that Australia dominated England, putting them under pressure. He admitted England hasn't performed consistently in some areas but emphasised that the team is working to improve and rectify those issues.

"They've been better than us today, and they've dominated today. They've put us under a lot of pressure, and it's always challenging when that happens. We're trying to score as many runs as we can. We're trying to take wickets when we can. In certain areas, we probably haven't been as good as we need to be, for long enough. And we're trying, obviously, to do that and trying to put that right all the time," Trescothick told TNT Sports as quoted by ESPNcricinfo

Trescothick explained that he and coach Brendon McCullum work with the players on their game plan and style of play.

"We work with them as coaches. Myself, Baz [McCullum] will talk with them about what we're trying to do, and the principle of our game, and how we're trying to play our style of play," he said.

"But it is what it is. You've got to have some way of trying to play the game. Of course, we'll look back on it, and every game, every innings, and talk with batters and discuss what we're trying to do. And we'll say, yeah, keep going ... stick with trying to work out how we're going to make it better for next time. We've got to stick to our principles and what we're trying to do," Trescothick added further.

Trescothick said that Australia handled the new ball well and made things difficult for England, crediting their consistency. He added that while the team is disappointed, they remain focused on trying to win the game.

"They've got through the periods of the new ball well, and made it tricky for us, so fair play to them. It's not just necessarily things that we've done wrong. I think Australia have been pretty consistent in what they've tried to do. The guys are disappointed, but we're still trying to remain focused on how we try and win the game," the England coach said. (ANI)

