Australia held, Netherlands crush New Zealand

Bhubansewar, January 16
Three-time champions Australia and heavyweights Argentina played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the FIH Hockey World Cup here today.
Hayward Jeremy opened the scoring for Australia by converting a penalty corner in the ninth minute but Argentina’s Domene Tomas (18th) restored parity. Beale Daniel (29th) put the Australians in the lead but Argentina’s Casella Maico (32nd) struck to level the scores again. Playing catch-up all evening, Argentina took the lead through Ferreiro Martin (48th). They looked on course to clinch all three points but Govers Blake (57th) scored for Australia. In the other Pool A match, Charlet Victor converted two penalty corners as France defeated South Africa 2-1.
In the Pool C matches in Rourkela, Netherlands thrashed New Zealand 4-0, while Malaysia won 3-2 over Chile.
