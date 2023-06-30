 Australia in cruise control after skittling out England tail end at Lord's : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Australia in cruise control after skittling out England tail end at Lord's

Australia in cruise control after skittling out England tail end at Lord's

Built a lead of 221 on the third day of the second test before rain stopped play

Australia in cruise control after skittling out England tail end at Lord's

Australia’s Usman Khawaja celebrates after reaching his half century with Marnus Labuschagne during the Second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s, London, on Friday. Reuters



Reuters

London, June 30

Australia built a lead of 221 on the third day of the second test at Lord's before rain stopped play on Friday, adding 130 to their first-innings score for the loss of two wickets after skittling out England's tail end in the morning.

Usman Khawaja was the pick of the batters, racking up 58 not out, while England's bogeyman Steve Smith was on six when the rain brought the day's play to an end.

In contrast to England's swashbuckling and at times reckless approach with the bat, Khawaja and fellow opener David Warner put on 63 slowly and methodically before Warner was trapped lbw on 25 by a ball nipping in from Josh Tongue in the 25th over.

While it is the first time since 1971 that two sides' opening partnerships have scored more than 50 in the first three innings of a test match, the two teams' approaches to the job could hardly be more different.

Warner's 25 came off 76 balls, a glacial pace compared with England's Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the first innings.

At the other end for Australia, Khawaja has faced more than 700 balls in the first two tests of this Ashes series.

The visitors will look to set England as big a target as they can as they bid for a 2-0 lead in the series - the only side to successfully chase down a fourth-innings target of more than 300 at Lord's were West Indies in 1984.

England suffered a minor collapse earlier on Friday, adding just 47 to their overnight score for their last six wickets, hitting 325 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 416.

Captain Ben Stokes (17) fell to the second ball of the day, swishing at a shortish one from Mitchell Starc only to get an edge on it, with Cameron Green reaching up to his right to take a difficult catch in the gully.

Harry Brook added five runs to his overnight score to reach his first 50 in Ashes cricket but then tried to swipe another Starc ball down the ground moments later, instead slicing it high into the air to Pat Cummins for a simple catch at cover.

Jonny Bairstow (16) chipped a simple practice stroke off Josh Hazlewood to Cummins at mid-on, and Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue all fell cheaply, with even part-time spinner Travis Head bagging two wickets for Australia.

Starc was the toast of the bowlers, however, taking three wickets for 33 runs in the morning, having been hit for 55 without a wicket on Thursday afternoon.

"England were in a commanding position and didn't recognise they were on top. They created the risk themselves," their former one-day captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports.

#Australia #England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

2
Jalandhar

Canadian immigration fraud: 6 FIRs, no action; Brijesh Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

3
Chandigarh

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

4
Diaspora

Miscreants threaten Sikhs, forcibly stop kirtan at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Pakistan's Sindh

5
Nation

PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event

6
Punjab

Senior IPS officer Inderbir Singh named as accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case in Punjab

7
World

WHO set to declare sweetener in diet sodas, drinks as carcinogenic

8
Punjab

2.86L ration card holders 'ineligible' in Punjab

9
Nation

Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat

10
Punjab

Canada launches campaign against fraudulent agents

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war

Russian President Putin and PM Modi agree to further boost bilateral strategic ties, discuss Ukraine war

Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shan...

AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court

AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Servi...

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh police to check organised criminal gangs

NIA DG Dinkar Gupta underscored the need for collaborative a...

Current downturn in relation created by China, not India: Jaishankar

Current downturn in relation created by China, not India: Jaishankar

He maintained that it takes two hands to clap for a relation...

‘Not resigning at this crucial juncture’, says Manipur CM Biren Singh amid speculation

'Not resigning at this crucial juncture', says Manipur CM Biren Singh amid speculation

Latest developments come when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi i...


Cities

View All

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Farmers ‘forced’ to sell maize, moong below MSP

Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Pathetic parks: Park in Telephone Exchange area reduced to parking lot

Eid-al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm

Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Cong alleges collapse of law & order

Bathinda: Congress alleges collapse of law & order

Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's father dies of cardiac arrest

What is criteria of excluding Mohali from list of World Cup venues? Punjab sports minister writes to BCCI chief Binny, secy Shah

First monsoon showers expose ill-preparedness in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMCH Emergency wards inundated

Three challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch

Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch

AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court

Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle

AAP drops plans to burn copies of Centre’s Delhi ordinance; says matter sub judice

Delhi registered 101 ‘good to moderate’ air quality days in Jan-June 2023: Environment Ministry

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Defying waste segregation, littering may cost you dear

Canadian immigration fraud: 6 FIRs, no action; Brijesh Mishra evaded arrest in Punjab

DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

No Urdu classes since last year, reason lack of qualified teachers

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

First monsoon showers expose civic body’s ill-preparedness

Moga elderly couple drowns as car falls into Sirhind canal

Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

1,000-acre village common land freed of encroachments in dist

After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Rainwater floods Patiala roads, enters houses

Punjabi University reduces student intake of affiliated colleges for malpractices

Project on livelihood security for women jail inmates