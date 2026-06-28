London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Australia Women defeated India Women by six wickets in the final Group A match at Lord's on Sunday, to knock the Women in Blue out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

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India entered the match in a do-or-die situation, needing a win to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

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Australia Women and South Africa Women led the Group A points table after the Proteas Women secured a win over Bangladesh in the earlier fixture of the day.

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With this result, India is eliminated from the tournament, having also suffered a key group-stage defeat earlier to South Africa. Australia, meanwhile, progressed to the semi-finals unbeaten, maintaining their strong record in ICC events.

It is the highest successful run chase in Women's T20 World Cups.

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Chasing 171, Australia Women displayed their trademark composure and batting depth. Even though India managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, the Australian batters ensured the required run rate never spiralled out of control. Their top and middle order combined smart strike rotation with timely boundaries to keep the chase on track.

The defending champions eventually overhauled the target in the 19th over, finishing at 172/4 with six balls to spare.

Renuka Singh Thakur gave India a dream start as she swung the ball in to trap Georgia Voll lbw in the first over.

However, Australia took the attack to India in the last couple of overs to surge to 49/1 in the powerplay. They were marginally ahead of India, who scored 43/0 in the first six overs.

Deepti Sharma then bagged the prized scalp of Beth Mooney to become the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket. She now has 356 international wickets.

India restricted Australia to 72/3 in 10 overs. From there, a 100-run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner helped the Aussies roar back from 68/3.

Perry and Gardner slammed half-centuries to lead the Australian fightback. The duo took Australia within touching distance of the target at 166/3 in 18 overs.

The match was played in front of a star-studded crowd at Lord's, but despite strong support, India fell short in a crucial knockout-style clash.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a blistering half-century, while openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid a solid platform as India posted a competitive 170/4 against Australia in their must-win Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet elected to bat first on a batting-friendly surface, with India needing a victory to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Openers Smriti Mandhana (38) and Shafali Verma (34) gave the side a positive start, taking advantage of the Powerplay with aggressive strokeplay and quick running between the wickets. After six overs, India were at 43/0.

Shafali looked in fine touch early, striking a six off Ash Gardner, while Mandhana played the supporting role as the duo laid a solid foundation. Although Australia managed to break the opening stand in the ninth over through Sophie Molineux, India had already established a solid platform at 74/1 after 10 overs. However, Smriti Mandhana soon followed as she suffered a run-out in the 12th over.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle, and the pair steadied the innings before gradually increasing the scoring rate. The duo rotated the strike effectively, punished loose deliveries, and ensured India did not lose wickets in clusters against a disciplined Australian attack.

Harmanpreet and Rodrigues combined caution with aggression, frustrating the Australian bowlers while keeping the scoreboard moving at over seven runs an over. Their unbeaten partnership guided India to 147 for 2 in 19 overs.

Notably, Rodrigues, who was playing at 34 off 28 balls, was retired hurt.

India finished big in the last over as skipper Harmanpreet slammed three consecutive sixes before being dismissed on the second last ball of the innings, off Molineux's over. Harmanpreet scored 56 runs off 27 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes.

New batter Deepti Sharma struck a four on the only ball she played as India got 23 runs off the final over to finish at 170/4 in 20 overs. (ANI)

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