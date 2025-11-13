Australia legend Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the appointment of former Australian cricketer Shane Watson as the assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The former Australian all-rounder brings with him a wealth of international experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of modern-day franchise cricket.

One of the most celebrated all-rounders of his era, Watson represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, amassing over 10,000 international runs and taking more than 280 wickets across formats, according to a prees release from KKR.

Watson was an integral part of Australia's 2007 and 2015 ICC World Cup-winning squads and played a key role in numerous series victories around the world. He even enjoyed a stellar IPL career spanning 12 years (2008-2020), with 145 matches and four centuries to his name.

Following his retirement from cricket, Watson transitioned seamlessly into coaching and mentorship roles within global T20 leagues.

Speaking on the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said as quoted by the press release, "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field."

Watson expressed his excitement about joining KKR, saying, "It's a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I've always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team's commitment to excellence. I'm eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata."

With Watson joining the coaching staff, KKR aims to strengthen their strategic core further as it prepares for IPL 2026, building on their legacy as one of the most dynamic and successful franchises in the league.

The Kolkata-based franchise has made four appearances in the IPL finals so far, winning the championship three times (2012, 2014, 2021). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. (ANI)

