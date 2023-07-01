Australia Lord over England

LONDON, June 30
Australia built a lead of 221 on the third day of the second Test at Lord’s before rain stopped play, adding 130 to their first-innings score for the loss of two wickets after skittling out England’s tail end in the morning.
Usman Khawaja was the pick of the batters, racking up 58 not out, while England’s bogeyman Steve Smith was on six when the rain brought the day’s play to an end.
In contrast to England’s swashbuckling and at times reckless approach with the bat, Khawaja and fellow opener David Warner put on 63 slowly and methodically before Warner was trapped lbw on 25 by a ball nipping in from Josh Tongue in the 25th over.
While it is the first time since 1971 that two sides’ opening partnerships have scored more than 50 in the first three innings of a Test match, the two teams’ approaches to the job could hardly be more different.
Warner’s 25 came off 76 balls, a glacial pace compared with England’s Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the first innings. At the other end for Australia, Khawaja has faced more than 700 balls in the first two Tests of this Ashes series.
The visitors will look to set England as big a target as they can as they bid for a 2-0 lead in the series — the only side to successfully chase down a fourth-innings target of more than 300 at Lord’s were West Indies in 1984.
England suffered a minor collapse earlier today, adding just 47 to their overnight score for their last six wickets. Brief scores: Australia: 416 & 130/2 (Khawaja 58*); England: 325 (Duckett 98, Brook 50; Starc 3/88). — Reuters
Lyon out of Test
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s after straining his right calf. Lyon was hurt while running to the ball after tea yesterday. Cricket Australia called the strain “significant” in a statement today.
