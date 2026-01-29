Australia name three debutants for T20I series opener against Pakistan; Travis Head to lead

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Australia are set to play three debutants in the first Pakistan vs Australia T20I of the three-match series, on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards and Matthew Renshaw are set to earn their maiden T20I caps in the series opener.

Meanwhile, Travis Head will lead the Aussies, with designated captain Mitchell Marsh given a rest after arriving in Pakistan less than 48 hours ago, according to cricket.com.au.

The Pakistan vs Australia is set to serve as a crucial prep ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Australia's playing 11 against Pakistan in the T20I series opener:

Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman.

Notably, none of the three players set to mark their respective T20I debuts are in Australia's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Renshaw is set to bat at number four after a standout season with the Brisbane Heat in th recently-concluded Big Bash League 2025-26 season. He has already featured in 14 Tests and three ODIs for Australia.

Sydney Sixers allrounder Edwards impressed throughout the BBL 15, emerging as one of the tournament's leading wicket-takers. His 19 wickets were the second-highest of the tournament, surpassed only by Melbourne Stars' Haris Rauf, who was not selected for the series.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old fast bowler Beardman earns his first senior international call-up following strong performances in Australia's Under-19 World Cup triumph two years ago. He continued his rise with the Perth Scorchers, claiming 13 wickets in 11 matches.

After the first Pakistan vs Australia T20I, the second match of the series is set to take place on January 31, with the third match set for February 1. All matches are going to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (ANI)

