Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1 of Delhi Test

New Delhi, February 17
Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the second Test here on Friday.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).
Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken.
India lead the four-match series 1-0.
Brief scores:
Australia 1st Innings: 94 for 3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/29)
