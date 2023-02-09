 Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne take Australia to 76/2 in Nagput Test after early blows : The Tribune India

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne take Australia to 76/2 in Nagput Test after early blows

Asked to bowl, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) deal early blows to the visitors

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne take Australia to 76/2 in Nagput Test after early blows

Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot in Nagpur. PTI



PTI

Nagpur, February 9

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne handled the Indian spinners with a lot of confidence as Australia recovered from early jitters to reach 76 for two at lunch on opening day of the first Test, here on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) removed Usman Khawaja (1) and David Warner (1) in quick succession but Labuschagne (47) and Smith (19) led the Australian fight back in an engaging first session where they didn't let India's spin troika get better of them.

Labuschagne, who hit eight shots to the fence in his 110-ball innings, played the role of an enforcer whereas his senior Smith defended doggedly during his 74-ball stay, nullifying the Indian spinners to a great extent in their 74-run stand for the third wicket.

There were a few deliveries from both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel that turned and jumped, making life difficult for debutant Kona Bharat behind the stumps but Australia's two best batters were on top of their game during the session.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who primarily bowled around the wicket to the right-handers, didn’t look threatening initially and then changed to traditional over-the-wicket bowling.

All the pre-match talk by a section of Australian media about “doctored pitches” seemed presumptuous as the VCA Stadium track seemed like a typical dry Indian wicket, which will gradually offer significant turn from second day onwards.

There is turn on offer but that is standard for Indian wickets and the manner in which Smith and Labuschagne played showed that good technique is key to adaptability in any conditions.

Pat Cummins did win a good toss and opted to bat as batting fourth would be an onerous task on a pitch which will deteriorate as the match progresses. A first innings score of 275 could put Australia in a very good position to dictate terms in this game.

Khawaja got a classical outswinger from Siraj (inswinger for southpaw) and Rohit Sharma was right in taking the DRS which went in India's favour.

In case of Warner, Shami came around the wicket and fired from wide of the crease and the angular delivery sent the left-hander's off-stump for a cartwheel.

India looked in control before world No. 1 Test batter took charge. Labuschagne started with a picture-perfect straight drive off Siraj and then deliberately used the pace of his delivery to get a boundary through vacant fourth slip region.

But two of his best shots were -- late cut off Axar's bowling and an inside-out cover drive off Ashwin.

Ashwin was trying to peg the batters on the leg-stump line but his ploy at least in the first session hasn't worked well. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

4
Haryana

Haryana suspends costly housing plan in Gurugram, Faridabad

5
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

6
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

7
Punjab

Policemen attacked with swords in Mohali, 40 hurt

8
Himachal

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on PM, Adani links expunged from Lok Sabha records

10
Nation

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms

Supreme Court agrees to hear on Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentione...

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report

The revelations are made in a report by UN Secretary-General...

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local cour...

A large number of Indians among 91,000 laid off in January this year in US

Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year

Online petition launched to extend grace period for H-1B vis...

US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India

US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India

India is one of the very few countries where applications fo...


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank's server room catches fire in Delhi's Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL