Women’s ODI World Cup: Australia outplay India, enter semis

Third defeat puts cloud over India’s progress

Women’s ODI World Cup: Australia outplay India, enter semis

Meg Lanning anchored the chase for Australia with a brilliant 97. ICC

Auckland, March 19

Australia made light work of the highest chase in women’s ODI World Cup history to beat India by six wickets and seal their semifinals berth here today.

After Australia elected to field first, half-centuries from skipper Mithali Raj (68 off 96), Yastika Bhatia (59 off 83) and Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out off 47) steered India to 277/7. Such a total had never been chased successfully in the history of the World Cup, but the Meg Lanning-led Australia easily cruised to their fifth win in as many games.

Australia have been in ominous form and the batting-friendly conditions at Eden Park made the chase a cakewalk. Openers Alyssa Healy (72 off 65) and Rachael Haynes (43 off 52) got Australia off to a terrific start with a 121-run stand before skipper Lanning (97 off 107) took the team on the cusp on victory. Jhulan Goswami needed to defend eight runs off the final over but Beth Mooney (30 not out of 20) got the job done off the first three balls.

Bowling concerns

The path to semifinals has become tougher for India after their third loss in five games. The 2017 edition runners-up play their two remaining games against South Africa and Bangladesh.

If batting was a concern for India before the game, Australia getting to a stiff target with ease has given the bowlers plenty to ponder over. Healy was the aggressor alongside the in-form Haynes and toyed with the Indian attack. The likes of Goswami and Meghna Singh were either too full or too short early on and Healy was quick to punish them. When India's best spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad came into the attack, Healy used the sweep shot brilliantly to put more pressure on Mithali Raj’s team.

Brief scores: India 277/7 (Raj 68, Bhatia 59, Kaur 57*; Brown 3/30); Australia: 280/4 in 49.3 overs (Lanning 97; Vastrakar 2/43). — PTI

#Australia #Cricket #harmanpreet kaur #mithali raj #women

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

2
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

3
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

4
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

9
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

LIVE updates: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via video-conferencing

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat

Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat

MoU signed at India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi o...

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement