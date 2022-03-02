Australia sack popular team physio Beakley, Test side touring Pakistan 'angry'

Rawalpindi, March 2

Several Australian cricketers are reportedly unhappy with Cricket Australa's (CA) decision to remove "popular team physio David Beakley" days before the start of the crucial three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Beakley has reportedly become the latest casualty in the post-Ashes shuffle, which has also claimed former head coach Justin Langer and team manager Gavin Dovey.

A report in foxsports.com.au on Wednesday headlined its story, 'Disappointing sacking sparks Aussie tensions as blindsided players query payback plot' Unlike Langer, who was reportedly not a popular figure because of his "volatile micromanagement style", Beakley enjoyed a great relationship with the players and they are angry with the decision, the report said.

The sacking was first reported by The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, which said that it was done to "send a message to the players that it's (Cricket Australia) still in charge". However, CA "strongly" denied the suggestion, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Days before the Pat Cummins-led Australian Test team was scheduled to board the flight for Islamabad, CA's team performance boss Ben Oliver informed the players and support staff via email about Beakley's departure.

The report said that a number of players had been "left disappointed" by Beakley's departure and "confused by the lack of explanation provided by Oliver".

"This message is to advise that David Beakley will be finishing up in his role as Physiotherapist with the Australian men's team this week," Oliver wrote in the email seen by News Corp. "Following assessment of the team's needs, and review of the requirements to support these needs, it has been determined that change in the role of Physiotherapist is in the best interests of the team and Australian cricket moving forward." Australian spin-bowling stalwart Nathan Lyon said in Islamabad that the news was "disappointing" but the players had to move on.

"Obviously it was pretty disappointing news from a player point of view, but in saying that it's out of our control," Lyon was quoted as saying in the report.

"We don't make the big decisions on that, so we'll leave it up to CA and everyone else involved. But it was disappointing to hear, obviously we've got a very close relationship with Beats (Beakley). He was a very professional physio and someone who I personally loved working with. It is disappointing, but we've just got to move on," added Lyon.

IANS

#Australia #Cricket #Pakistan