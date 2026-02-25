DT
Home / Sports / Australia set to host Bangladesh for two-match Test Series in August

Australia set to host Bangladesh for two-match Test Series in August

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Australia, the current leaders of the ICC World Test Championship, have announced the schedule for their upcoming home series against Bangladesh, set to take place in August, reported ICC.

The two-Test series will kick off on August 13 at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, with the second and final Test slated for August 22 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. This will mark a historic return of Test cricket to Darwin, which last hosted a five-day international when Australia faced Sri Lanka in 2004.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed enthusiasm about bringing the longest format to northern Australia. "We're delighted to bring Test cricket to northern Australia and look forward to a fantastic series against Bangladesh," he said to the ICC.

Greenberg highlighted that despite the increasingly crowded international calendar, world-class facilities in August provide an ideal window for Test cricket outside the traditional summer season.

Australia head into the Bangladesh series buoyed by a commanding 4-1 Ashes series win over England, which has propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings. The hosts will aim to maintain their winning momentum before embarking on a challenging tour of South Africa in October, which includes three Tests, followed by a four-Test series at home against New Zealand across December and January.

Bangladesh, currently placed eighth in the World Test Championship rankings, is gearing up for its tour to Australia following a home series against Pakistan in May. The team will look to build on their experience and test their mettle against a dominant Australian side in unfamiliar conditions.

The series is expected to generate significant interest, particularly with the revival of Test cricket in Darwin after nearly two decades.

Bangladesh tour of Australia 2026 - Test series schedule:

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

