Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI): Australian team has arrived in Dubai ahead of a possible appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against India while South Africa will fly to Dubai on Sunday, as per sources.

With both teams having qualified for the Champions Trophy semifinals from Group B, their fate is dependent on final group stage match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. They could face India on March 4 in Dubai, subject to India-NZ match result.

While the majority of the tournament is taking place in Pakistan, the original hosts, India is playing its matches at Dubai as per the hybrid model, having refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

If India wins and tops the group, they will face Australia, the second-best team in Group B, with New Zealand taking on South Africa, who have topped Group B, as per ICC.

If New Zealand win and top Group A, they will face Australia, with India taking on South Africa instead.

Based on the result of IND-NZ clash, either Australia or South Africa will fly back to Pakistan for the other semifinal match, added the sources.

Australia squad for CT 2025: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

New Zealand squad for CT 2025: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)

