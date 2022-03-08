Australia trail Pakistan by 27 runs in 1st cricket Test

Rawalpindi
Australia’s batters flourished on a flat wicket today to cut Pakistan’s lead to 27 runs as the first Test heads toward a draw. Australia reached 449/7 at stumps in their first innings on Day 4 on a grassless wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) scoring half-centuries.
Margao
ISL: Jamshedpur FC lift maiden ISL League Shield
Ritwik Das scored a second-half winner to help Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 and bag their maiden League Shield in the Indian Super League here today.
Bangkok
Thai autopsy says Warne died of natural causes
Police in Thailand said today that an autopsy conducted on the body of Australian cricket star Shane Warne has concluded that he died of natural causes, ruling out foul play. “There are no reports of missing items. There were no signs of a struggle,” said Assistant Police Commissioner General Gen Surachate Hakparn.
London
City double down on United’s anguish for derby glory
A double from Kevin De Bruyne. A double from Riyad Mahrez. The double completed by City over United in this season’s Manchester derbies. The 4-1 victory on Sunday restored City’s six-point lead over Liverpool in the EPL. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment with emphasis on dignity, opportunity: PM Modi
Nari Shakti to be at forefront of India's development journe...