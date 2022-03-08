Australia trail Pakistan by 27 runs in 1st cricket Test

Rawalpindi

Australia’s batters flourished on a flat wicket today to cut Pakistan’s lead to 27 runs as the first Test heads toward a draw. Australia reached 449/7 at stumps in their first innings on Day 4 on a grassless wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) scoring half-centuries.

Margao

ISL: Jamshedpur FC lift maiden ISL League Shield

Ritwik Das scored a second-half winner to help Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 and bag their maiden League Shield in the Indian Super League here today.

Bangkok

Thai autopsy says Warne died of natural causes

Police in Thailand said today that an autopsy conducted on the body of Australian cricket star Shane Warne has concluded that he died of natural causes, ruling out foul play. “There are no reports of missing items. There were no signs of a struggle,” said Assistant Police Commissioner General Gen Surachate Hakparn.

London

City double down on United’s anguish for derby glory

A double from Kevin De Bruyne. A double from Riyad Mahrez. The double completed by City over United in this season’s Manchester derbies. The 4-1 victory on Sunday restored City’s six-point lead over Liverpool in the EPL. Agencies