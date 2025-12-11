Australia unveil Under-19 World Cup squad; Oliver Peake to lead

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Reigning champions Australia have become the latest side to name their squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, with left-hand batter Oliver Peake named captain. Peake, who played a crucial role in Australia's title triumph in South Africa in 2024, will now lead the side as they aim for back-to-back championships.

Peake had been drafted into the 2024 squad as an injury replacement during the early stages of the tournament. Despite joining late, he made an immediate impact, scoring 120 runs across four innings. His standout performance came in the final against India, where he struck an unbeaten 46 to guide Australia to victory, as per the ICC website.

The 19-year-old also featured in the Prime Minister's XI against England in Canberra last month, where he scored an excellent half-century against many of the tourists' Ashes squad and will be expected to lead from the front during the U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia that commences on January 15.

Peake is the only member of Australia's squad that won the Under 19 World Cup in South Africa last year, with all-rounder Will Malajczuk, fellow batter Nitesh Samuel and pace bowler William Taylor also likely to play a significant role in the Aussies' title defence.

Tim Nielsen will coach the Australian team, and he believes the side is well-balanced to bid for back-to-back titles.

"We're delighted to announce a strong and well-balanced squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup," Nielsen said. Our focus has been on selecting a group with complementary skill sets that provide the best chance of success in the tournament."

"The players named have impressed with their performances during the U19 series against India in September and at the recent National U19 Championships in Perth. It's an exciting group, some have already experienced senior training environments, while others are progressing rapidly through our pathway. The World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for these young cricketers to showcase their talent and test themselves against the best in the world," he added.

Australia are drawn in Group C at the Under-19 World Cup and will face Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka in the opening round.

Australia squad: Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, Ben Gordon, John James, Charles Lachmund, Alex Lee-Young, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor. (ANI)

