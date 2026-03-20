Australia Women defeat West Indies Women by 43 runs in 1st T20I

Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], March 20 (ANI): Australia women's national cricket team secured a commanding 43-run victory over the West Indies women's national cricket team in the opening T20I of the three-match series, taking a 1-0 lead on Friday.

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Batting first, Australia Women posted a competitive total on the board, with Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry putting up a disciplined performance to set the tone early in the series. The innings was built on steady partnerships and timely acceleration, ensuring a challenging target for the visitors.

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In response, West Indies Women struggled to keep up with the required run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals, which ultimately derailed their chase. Australia's Beth Mooney was named Player of the Match for her brilliant half-century.

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Coming to the match, Australia Women posted 164/6 in 20 overs after Mooney played a top knock of 79 off 55 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes.

Ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a fighting knock of 36 off 32 balls, with two fours and one six, as Australia crossed the 160-run mark in their innings. Apart from these two, none of the batters crossed the 10-run mark.

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For the West Indies Women, Deandra Dottin (3/35), Chinelle Henry (2/28), and Jahzara Claxton (1/24) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 165, opener Qiana Joseph (45 off 39 balls, with seven fours and one six) played a fighting knock, but a brilliant bowling performance by Australia Women restricted the hosts to just 121/6 in 20 overs, losing the contest one-sidedly.

For Australia Women, Kim Garth (1/17), Alana King (3/14), and Georgia Wareham (2/14) were among the wicket-takers.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be held at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on March 22. (ANI)

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