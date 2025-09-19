New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The visitors, Australia have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The sanction was imposed by G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after it was found that Australia were two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan leveled the charge.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

There was no need for a formal hearing as the Australian skipper Alyssa Healy pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

The game resulted in a 102-run defeat for Australia, their largest loss by margin of runs in Women's ODI history.

With the series level at 1-1, both sides now head to Delhi for the decider, which will be played on September 20. (ANI)

