DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Australian Open: Alcaraz, Bublik and Zverev move to second round

Australian Open: Alcaraz, Bublik and Zverev move to second round

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:30 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Adam Walton in a three-game set to move to the second round of the ongoing Australian Open 2026 event on Sunday.

Advertisement

Alcaraz won the opening set comfortably 6-3. However, the Spaniard needed to grind in the second, but he held his nerve to clinch 7-6. The third set was completely dominated by the tennis star, who won 6-2 to clinch the game in straight sets.

Advertisement

World No. 10 Alexander Bublik also moved to the second round after he defeated Jenson Brooksby in straight sets - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Benjamin Bonzi suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Cameron Norrie in the five-set game.

Norrie won the opening set comfortably 0-6 and lost the second and third 7-6 and 6-4. However, he bounced back in the next two sets and thrashed his opponent 3-6 and 4-6 to win a high-voltage game.

Advertisement

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev started his campaign on a winning note after he defeated Gabriel Diallo in the opening round at the Rod Laver Arena. The World No. 3 won the match 6-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 against his opponent.

Zverev lost the opening set closely 6-7 but bounced back and registered wins in the remaining sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, which helped him to seal his place in the second round.

On January 19, Serbian legend and World No. 4 Novak Djokovic will play his first-round match against Pedro Martinez. World No. 6 Alex de Minaur will face Mackenzie McDonald. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts