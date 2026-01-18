DT
Home / Sports / Australian Open: Danilovic makes epic comeback to knock out Venus Williams

Australian Open: Danilovic makes epic comeback to knock out Venus Williams

45-year-old Williams fed off the crowd early on, racing to a 2–0 lead before Danilovic recovered and broke back to level the set

Reuters
Melbourne, Updated At : 05:02 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Venus Williams of the US in action during her first round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic. Reuters
Olga Danilovic beat Venus Williams 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open on Sunday after the Serbian fought back from 4-0 down in the deciding set to knock the American veteran out of the tournament in the first round.

Williams, a seven-times Grand Slam champion who returned to tennis last season after a 16-month break, received a wildcard to become the oldest woman ever to compete in the singles main draw on her return to the tournament after five years. The 45-year-old fed off the crowd early on, racing to a 2–0 lead before Danilovic recovered and broke back to level the set.

Serbia's Olga Danilovic celebrates after winning her first round match against Venus Williams. Reuters
The American produced flashes of her trademark brilliance but, after missing an early set point, was pushed into a tiebreak which she won on her fourth set point with a decisive forehand winner.

Danilovic responded emphatically, storming through the second set in just 30 minutes to force a decider.

Williams surged 4–0 ahead in the final set but Danilovic fought back, levelling the set and edging a marathon ninth game with eight deuces. Serving for the match at 5–4, the Serbian closed it out as Williams sent a forehand wide.

