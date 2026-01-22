DT
PT
Home / Sports / Australian Open: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Maestrelli

Australian Open: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Maestrelli

ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Melbourne [Australia], January 22 (ANI): The Serbian tennis legend and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic continued his fine run in the Australian Open, marching to the third round with a win over Francesco Maestrelli on Thursday.

Djokovic, fresh off his 100th Australian Open win, defeated Francesco 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, continuing his pursuit for the first Grand Slam title since the US Open 2023.

The 38-year-old looked sharper and more effective than ever on the court, since sealing his 101st tour-level title in Athens last year in November, and his ball striking was clean, as per ATP's official website.

Djokovic needed seven set points and captured the 47-minute opener first set. He was well in control of his baseline rallies and serving, having won 86 per cent (43/50) of his first-serve points. Facing two break points in the opening service game of set two, the legend managed to draw forehand return errors from the 23-year-old qualifier.

With this win, Djokovic is just one win away from securing 400 victories across Grand Slams and will become the first-ever player in history of the sport to complete 400 Grand Slam match wins. His next opponent would be Botic van de Zandschulp, who delivered a shocking defeat to tennis legend at ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, and the duo have a 1-1 record head-to-head.

This is Djokovic's 21st Australian Open appearance, and he is scheduled for matches against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and defending champion Jannik Sinner in semifinal, who is eyeing a hat-trick of title wins here at Melbourne.

Mussetti beat a compatriot 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and matched his career best effort at the Australian Open and will meet the 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Czech Tomas Machac. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

