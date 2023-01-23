Australian Open: Elena Rybakina does the unthinkable

MELBOURNE, January 22

Top seed Iga Swiatek was bundled out of the Australian Open fourth round today, with title threat Coco Gauff also exiting in tears, as a pair of underestimated Grand Slam champions tore open the women’s draw.

Sebastian Korda defeated Hubert Hurkacz in five sets. reuters

World No. 1 Swiatek was sent packing by Elena Rybakina in the early match at Rod Laver Arena, the Pole falling 6-4 6-4 to the Kazak Wimbledon winner who started her tournament in the Melbourne Park wilderness of Court 13.

Rybakina shrugged off the scheduling snub before the fourth-round showdown but used it as fuel in her first appearance on centre court as a tightly wound Swiatek slowly unravelled.

“I felt the pressure, and I felt that I don’t want to lose instead of I want to win,” said Swiatek, who dominated last season with two Grand Slam wins.

Rybakina, the 22nd seed, might have expected to face Gauff in the quarterfinals but the much-hyped American teen was upset 7-5 6-3 by Jelena Ostapenko, the forgotten Grand Slam winner of women’s tennis.

The 2017 French Open champion thrashed 30 winners past Gauff on Margaret Court Arena, her last two sealing the match in style to leave the 18-year-old in tears at her post-match media conference.

“I feel like it was rough,” Gauff told reporters, before breaking down with emotion.

American Sebastian Korda said the fourth-round win over Hubert Hurkacz was an early birthday present for his father Petr, who won his only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 1998.

Young gun Korda defeated Polish 10th seed Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6(10) in a thrilling contest, reaching the quarters of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

After the win, Korda said he spoke to his family back home in the United States. “It’s difficult, but I always got their time on my watch,” he said. — Reuters

DAY 7: HIGHLIGHTS

Feeling at home

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner in five sets. Pic: Reuters

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas described the Australian Open as his “home slam”, saying the conditions in Melbourne remind him of the Attic Peninsula. Tsitsipas, a three-time semifinalist, reached the quarterfinals after he held firm to beat Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3.

AZARENKA vs PEGULA

American third seed Jessica Pegula reached the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the third straight year after beating 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-2. She will next face Victoria Azarenka, who beat Zhu Lin 4-6 6-1 6-4.

Coco Gauff lost to Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. Pic: Reuters

KHACHANOV CRUISES

Karen Khachanov cruised past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0 6-0 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open quarterfinal.

Sayonara Kunieda

Japan’s wheelchair world No. 1 Shingo Kunieda has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old won three Paralympic singles gold.