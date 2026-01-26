DT
Home / Sports / Australian Open: Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula qualify for women's singles quarterfinals

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula qualify for women's singles quarterfinals

ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Melbourne [Australia], January 26 (ANI): World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, World No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina and World No. 6 Jessica Pegula have qualified for the women's singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2025 tournament on Monday.

Iga Swiatek raced into the Australian Open quarterfinals after she beat home favourite Maddison Inglis in a one-sided match 6-0, 6-3. Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, has also won the French Open four times and Wimbledon and the US Open once each.

However, Iga has never won the Australian Open, with her best result being semi-final runs in 2022 and 2025. The Polish superstar is now just three wins away from completing a career grand slam.

Amanda Anisimov secured a comprehensive win 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over China's in-form Wang Xinyu at Melbourne Park.

"I feel like I was really able to use my serve to my advantage today. Normally it's the opposite, that my game from the baseline kind of saves me and then my serve is kind of struggling sometimes, but today I feel like my serve was really helping me out, especially in key moments," Anisimova said, as quoted by Australian Open.

"I think my mentality has also improved a lot. Like, really tough conditions again today. It was really hot. Just being able to stay focused, stay positive, and really give myself good body language was really helpful. I've been working a lot on it."

Elena Rybakina was at her best after she thrashed 21st seed Elise Mertens to secure a coveted berth in the quarterfinals. Rybakina displayed an aggressive performance, clinching the game 6-1 and 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

"I'm happy that I stayed aggressive ... happy to get through another round," said Rybakina, acknowledging that she landed "some good serves."

Jessica Pegula defeated defending champion Madison Keys in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026. The sixth seed thrashed her countrywoman 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and 18 minutes on Monday.

"I've been playing really well, seeing the ball, hitting the ball really well this whole tournament, and I wanted to stay true to that. I really had to focus on where I was serving and be smart, take some risks on some second serves, and change up the pace as much as I could. Sometimes my serve, it comes right into her and it comes back a bit faster, even if I hit a good serve, so I had to really trust that I was able to change speeds and hit my spots," Pegula said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

