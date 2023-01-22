Australian Open: Indians rise to the challenge

Melbourne

The Indian men’s doubles pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan shocked fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 in the opening round. In the mixed doubles event, veterans Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna also advanced.

Abu Dhabi

Shubhankar fights hard to shoot 69, lies tied-11th

India’s Shubhankar Sharma grinded through the front nine with a bunch of par saves to card a 3-under 69 and be tied- 11th after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBCC Championship. He is three shots adrift of co-leaders Australian Min Woo Lee (66) and two former Open winners — Shane Lowry (66) and Francesco Molinari (69) — who were all 13-under.

Rome

Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting

Italy’s most storied football club, Juventus, was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting following an appeal hearing at the Italian football federation. — Agencies