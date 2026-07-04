Australian PM Anthony Albanese says nation is proud of Socceroos after FIFA World Cup exit

Canberra [Australia], July 4 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Socceroos after their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion on Friday (Local Time), saying the team had made the nation proud despite a penalty shootout defeat to Egypt in the Round of 32.

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Australia's hopes of reaching the last 16 were dashed after they lost 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes in Dallas, with Egypt advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in the country's history.

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In a post on X following the defeat, Albanese praised the team's efforts throughout the tournament and wrote, "Heartbreaking way to exit the World Cup after a great tournament- all Australians are proud of our @Socceroos."

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Australia had started brightly against Egypt and nearly took the lead inside five minutes when Cristian Volpato's long-range effort clipped the top of the crossbar. Jordan Bos also threatened before Rami Rabia produced a crucial last-ditch challenge to deny the winger.

Despite the strong opening, Egypt struck with their first effort on target in the 13th minute. Karim Hafez delivered a precise cross from the left, and Emam Ashour headed beyond goalkeeper Patrick Beach to give the Pharaohs the lead.

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The Socceroos found an equaliser shortly after halftime when Mohamed Hany diverted a dangerous Australian free-kick into his own net, setting up a tense finish.

Australia had to rely on Beach to stay in the contest as the goalkeeper produced an excellent one-handed save to deny Rabia's header, while Harry Souttar made a crucial block to keep out Haisem Hassan as the match went into extra time.

Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes. Veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was introduced late in anticipation of a penalty shootout, but Egypt ultimately held their nerve from the spot.

Souttar blasted Australia's opening penalty over the crossbar before Mohamed Salah converted with a Panenka for Egypt. After 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia's fourth penalty, Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly slotted home the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4-2 shootout victory.

The result ended Australia's World Cup run, while Egypt progressed to the Round of 16 for the first time and will face either defending champions Argentina or Cape Verde in their next match. (ANI)

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