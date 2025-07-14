Australian seamer Scott Boland achieves best bowling average in Tests since 1900

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Following another outstanding performance with the ball in hand, the Australian fast bowler Scott Boland continues his dream career run in Jamaica, setting new standards for contemporary fast bowlers.

Advertisement

Boland's Test bowling average is currently 17.33, the best of any bowler in the previous 110 years of Test cricket (minimum 2000 balls bowled), courtesy of his 3/34 performance in Australia's third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Monday, according to the ICC website.

Advertisement

Since 1900, Syd Barnes of England is the only bowler who has outperformed Boland. The other six bowlers who have surpassed Boland all come from the 1800s and the start of Test cricket.

After making just 225 in the first innings, Australia roared back through their four-pronged pace attack, bundling out the hosts for just 143 to take a first-innings lead.

Advertisement

The quick spoiled the work of West Indies top-scorer John Campbell (36), who shouldered arms to a delivery that nipped back into his pads, and it was the fast-bowler's angle and seam into the right-hander that also led to Shai Hope losing his wicket on 23.

Boland returned to clean up the tail by hitting the stumps of Shamar Joseph, ensuring the tourists took away an 82-run lead. The hosts hit back late in the Jamaican evening, leaving Australia reeling at six wickets down with the lead of under 200 when stumps were called on day two.

Australia will resume the third day's play with a 181-run lead and four wickets in hand. Cameron Green, 42, and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, 5, remained unbeaten on the crease on stumps at Day 2.

Australia has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test ICC World Test Championship series, and sits atop the WTC standings in the new cycle. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)