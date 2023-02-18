Australians crack under pressure

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 17

A new day, a different pitch but it seemed the Australian team did not learn its lessons from the Nagpur Test. Expected to bounce back after their horrendous batting display in the first Test, the visitors did show some courage against the Indian bowling unit, but they also lost wickets in clutches to cede ground to the hosts.

Captain Pat Cummins had said yesterday that his batters needed to put pressure on the Indian bowlers by keeping the runs ticking and taking calculated risks against the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The Australian batters, who looked more assured with their footwork, showed much more intent.

After opting to bat, Australia’s openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with an 81, had the home team on the back foot by scoring at a brisk rate. They put together a 50-run partnership in 15 overs before Warner was caught behind for 15 by KS Bharat off Mohammed Shami.

With the proactive Marnus Labuschagne coming in, Australia ensured the scoreboard kept ticking despite the dismissal. The duo added 41 runs in seven overs before Labuschagne (18) was caught leg before wicket by a turning delivery from Ashwin. Two balls later, Ashwin got Steve Smith (0) with a ball that went straight with the angle. The former Australian captain feathered a catch to Bharat.

There is not a lot of difference you see with wickets in India. If you can get help with the new ball and can get the old ball to reverse... As a fast bowler, the main thing in Indian conditions is the area you bowl in and you have to maintain pace all along. Mohammed Shami I don’t know a par score until India bats on it. I feel like 260 is pretty good, but we are going to have to wait and see what India gets. They are very good in their conditions. We have three spinners, especially on that wicket, it is going to be challenging. Usman Khawaja

This was the story of the Australian innings — just as they started to build momentum, they lost wickets. Travis Head, who replaced Matt Renshaw, departed after making 12 when he was caught sharply by KL Rahul at second slip while trying to force Shami off the back foot.

The most devastating dismissal was that of Khawaja. The 36-year-old left-hander had the Indian spin trio on the ropes with his sweep shots, glances and reverse sweeps. Having hit 12 fours and a six, off Ashwin, he was set to score another important ton for his team. Khawaja and Peter Handscomb, who remained unbeaten on 72, had resurrected the innings with a partnership of 59 runs for the fifth wicket.

However, Khawaja was undone by one poor shot as he was caught by a diving Rahul around the point area while trying to reverse sweep Jadeja from well outside his leg stump. Alex Carry departed the very next over after he was caught by Virat Kohli off an Ashwin delivery that jumped on the Australian wicketkeeper-batter.

Cummins counterattacked with a 59-ball 33, which included three fours and two sixes, and added 59 runs with Handscomb to take Australia to 227/6. But the visitors again lost two wickets in an over — Jadeja trapping Cummins lbw and cleaning up Todd Murphy four balls later. The visitors eventually finished with 263, which Khawaja felt was “pretty good” for the pitch.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Rahul survived nine overs to post 21. However, with “cracks running through the surface” according to Khawaja, Australia would be hoping their three-spinner gamble pays off. The visitors have selected three spinners — Nathan Lyon, Murphy and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann — and just one pacer for the Test.

SCOREBOARD

Australia 1st innings

D Warner c Bharat b Shami 15

U Khawaja c Rahul b Jadeja 81

M Labuschagne lbw b Ashwin 18

S Smith c Bharat b Ashwin 0

T Head c Rahul b Shami 12

P Handscomb not out 72

A Carey c Kohli b Ashwin 0

P Cummins lbw b Jadeja 33

T Murphy b Jadeja 0

N Lyon b Shami 10

M Kuhnemann b Shami 6

Extras: (b 13, lb 1, nb 2) 16

Total: (all out, 78.4 overs) 263

FOW: 1-50, 2-91, 3-91, 4-108, 5-167, 6-168, 7-227, 8-227, 9-246

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Shami 14.4 4 60 4

Mohammed Siraj 10 2 30 0

Ravichandran Ashwin 21 4 57 3

Ravindra Jadeja 21 2 68 3

Axar Patel 12 2 34 0

India 1st innings

R Sharma not out 13

KL Rahul not out 4

Extras: (b 4) 4

Total: (no loss, 9 overs) 21

FOW:

Bowling O M R W

Pat Cummins 3 1 7 0

Matthew Kuhnemann 4 1 6 0

Nathan Lyon 2 0 4 0