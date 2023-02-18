 Australians crack under pressure : The Tribune India

Australians crack under pressure

Mohammed Shami, spinners restrict Australia to 263 despite Khawaja, Handscomb fifties

Australians crack under pressure

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Nathan Lyon. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 17

A new day, a different pitch but it seemed the Australian team did not learn its lessons from the Nagpur Test. Expected to bounce back after their horrendous batting display in the first Test, the visitors did show some courage against the Indian bowling unit, but they also lost wickets in clutches to cede ground to the hosts.

Mohammed Shami

Captain Pat Cummins had said yesterday that his batters needed to put pressure on the Indian bowlers by keeping the runs ticking and taking calculated risks against the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. The Australian batters, who looked more assured with their footwork, showed much more intent.

After opting to bat, Australia’s openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja, who top-scored with an 81, had the home team on the back foot by scoring at a brisk rate. They put together a 50-run partnership in 15 overs before Warner was caught behind for 15 by KS Bharat off Mohammed Shami.

Usman Khawaja

With the proactive Marnus Labuschagne coming in, Australia ensured the scoreboard kept ticking despite the dismissal. The duo added 41 runs in seven overs before Labuschagne (18) was caught leg before wicket by a turning delivery from Ashwin. Two balls later, Ashwin got Steve Smith (0) with a ball that went straight with the angle. The former Australian captain feathered a catch to Bharat.

There is not a lot of difference you see with wickets in India. If you can get help with the new ball and can get the old ball to reverse... As a fast bowler, the main thing in Indian conditions is the area you bowl in and you have to maintain pace all along. Mohammed Shami

I don’t know a par score until India bats on it. I feel like 260 is pretty good, but we are going to have to wait and see what India gets. They are very good in their conditions. We have three spinners, especially on that wicket, it is going to be challenging. Usman Khawaja

This was the story of the Australian innings — just as they started to build momentum, they lost wickets. Travis Head, who replaced Matt Renshaw, departed after making 12 when he was caught sharply by KL Rahul at second slip while trying to force Shami off the back foot.

The most devastating dismissal was that of Khawaja. The 36-year-old left-hander had the Indian spin trio on the ropes with his sweep shots, glances and reverse sweeps. Having hit 12 fours and a six, off Ashwin, he was set to score another important ton for his team. Khawaja and Peter Handscomb, who remained unbeaten on 72, had resurrected the innings with a partnership of 59 runs for the fifth wicket.

However, Khawaja was undone by one poor shot as he was caught by a diving Rahul around the point area while trying to reverse sweep Jadeja from well outside his leg stump. Alex Carry departed the very next over after he was caught by Virat Kohli off an Ashwin delivery that jumped on the Australian wicketkeeper-batter.

Cummins counterattacked with a 59-ball 33, which included three fours and two sixes, and added 59 runs with Handscomb to take Australia to 227/6. But the visitors again lost two wickets in an over — Jadeja trapping Cummins lbw and cleaning up Todd Murphy four balls later. The visitors eventually finished with 263, which Khawaja felt was “pretty good” for the pitch.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Rahul survived nine overs to post 21. However, with “cracks running through the surface” according to Khawaja, Australia would be hoping their three-spinner gamble pays off. The visitors have selected three spinners — Nathan Lyon, Murphy and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann — and just one pacer for the Test.

SCOREBOARD

Australia 1st innings

D Warner c Bharat b Shami 15

U Khawaja c Rahul b Jadeja 81

M Labuschagne lbw b Ashwin 18

S Smith c Bharat b Ashwin 0

T Head c Rahul b Shami 12

P Handscomb not out 72

A Carey c Kohli b Ashwin 0

P Cummins lbw b Jadeja 33

T Murphy b Jadeja 0

N Lyon b Shami 10

M Kuhnemann b Shami 6

Extras: (b 13, lb 1, nb 2) 16

Total: (all out, 78.4 overs) 263

FOW: 1-50, 2-91, 3-91, 4-108, 5-167, 6-168, 7-227, 8-227, 9-246

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Shami 14.4 4 60 4

Mohammed Siraj 10 2 30 0

Ravichandran Ashwin 21 4 57 3

Ravindra Jadeja 21 2 68 3

Axar Patel 12 2 34 0

India 1st innings

R Sharma not out 13

KL Rahul not out 4

Extras: (b 4) 4

Total: (no loss, 9 overs) 21

FOW:

Bowling O M R W

Pat Cummins 3 1 7 0

Matthew Kuhnemann 4 1 6 0

Nathan Lyon 2 0 4 0

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

2
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

3
Nation

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

4
Nation

What did George Soros says about PM Modi over Adani issue?

5
Diaspora

Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore

6
Ludhiana

Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

7
Nation

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

8
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to immediately refer Nabam Rebia ruling to 7-judge Bench

9
J & K

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

10
Nation

10 sensitive installations in 6 states, 1 UT declared out of bounds for general public: MHA

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Bid to ‘target Indian democratic system’, govt ticks off US investor George Soros

Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros

Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...

SC: Won’t accept names given by govt for panel on investors’ safety

SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety

Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner

Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

Shinde faction gets party name, symbol

Jolt to Uddhav, SC won’t refer pleas to larger Bench for now

Jolt to Uddhav, SC won't refer pleas to larger Bench for now

Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation

Will take call: CJI on pleas against Art 370 abrogation


Cities

View All

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Major Smart City mission projects completed: Amritsar Smart City Limited

Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing Chandigarh to lease out GMSH-16 shop

Won’t cut more trees, Chandigarh tells Punjab and Haryana High Court

Man falls into open drain in Kurali, dies

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

‘Victory of democracy’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

2 accomplices of notorious gangster Newton nabbed

Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Youth hit by train, dies

2 arrested with 63 cases of illicit liquor

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held