Sydney [Australia], December 30 (ANI): Australia's coach Andrew McDonald has opened up on Australia's Test top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne's batting and threw light on what he thinks is keeping the right-hand batter from scoring big runs, as per a report by SEN.

In the ongoing five-match Ashes series down under, Labuschagne has scored 174 runs in four matches, with the fifth and final Test of the series still to go. In eight Test innings, he has batted with an average of 24.86, with two fifties and the highest score of 65.

Labuschagne was dropped from the team after the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final that the Aussies lost to South Africa. However, he made a strong case for his place in the Australian XI after two Sheffield Shield hundreds and three List-A centuries, earning a recall into the team for the Ashes.

However, with his Test form again under average, coach McDonald said he thinks Labuschagne's lack of intent is what puts him in a shell and gets him into bad positions while batting. The Aussie coach noted that he does well when he is looking to score and puts the pressure back onto the bowlers.

"I think with Marn - and he won't mind me saying this - it's probably when he loses his intent to score, he gets himself in bad positions. His Shield work early in the season and even his one-day batting was outstanding, and it's when he's putting pressure back onto the bowlers and looking to score. There's periods where he goes back into his shell and really trusts his defence and I think within that, creates a little bit of error in his game," said Andrew McDonald as quoted by SEN.

McDonald said Labuschagne is adjusting his approach, noting tough batting conditions in the ongoing Ashes series and believing his recent struggles are more about mindset and intent.

He emphasised that Labuschagne remains a high-quality Test player, averaging over 40, and the team wants him to score more freely and be busier at the crease.

"He's working on it, we saw early in the summer how he played. It's a difficult game and batting on some of these surfaces is tricky. It's about having that mindset of going out there and scoring runs and we've been consistent in that view from our end. We think it's a mindset piece and his intent to score ... we'd like to see him get busier in his innings. He still averages in the 40-plus in Test cricket, he's had a lean period, but he's a quality player," Andrew McDonald said further.

Labuschagne will look to cap off the Ashes series, which Australia have already won as they lead by 3-1, with big runs in the last Test of the series at Sydney. (ANI)

