Australia's Konstas reflects on early challenges, highlights importance of personal diary ahead of WI Test

ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Bridgetown [Barbados], June 21 (ANI): For Australia's young swashbuckler Sam Konstas, the biggest challenge wasn't the batting aspect in his early taste of Test cricket but keeping his emotion in check while playing in front of a jam-packed crowd at the MCG against India.

Kronstadt caught the eye of the world with his rollicking 60(65) in the Boxing Day Test but failed to conjure another impactful performance in Sydney. He was included in Australia's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year but couldn't make the cut for the final XI. At just 19, Konstas is looking to find the calm in the chaos of international cricket, keeping control of his breath and trusting his game.

"It was my first few Test matches, and the emotions probably got to me with the crowd. But having a bit of time off to reflect and strengthen my game has helped. Now, hopefully, I get the chance to start in the next Test," Konstas said, reflecting on his debut series against India, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Selectors confirmed that Konstas will earn his third cap for Australia in the Caribbean in the opening Test against the West Indies, scheduled to kick off on June 25 at Kensington Oval. Konstas missed out on a spot in the World Test Championship final against South Africa by a whisker after selectors opted to promote Marnus Labuschagne at the top.

During his outing at Lord's in the WTC final, which turned out to be the last act of faith from selectors, Labuschagne opened alongside Usman Khawaja and returned with scores of 17 and 22. After another unimpressive show, Labuschagne was axed from Australia's squad for the West Indies series.

Konstas, who is preparing for the series opener against the Caribbean side, highlighted the importance of his personal diary, allowing him to revisit the basics.

"The diary's been important. Just reflecting on games, going back to my checkpoints, especially when you're overseas. It helps me get grounded again," Konstas, who has Test cap No. 468 tattooed on his forearm, added.

Konstas gave credit to Australia's seasoned pros for much of his early learnings and said, "I'm just trying to control my breath and have a good relationship with my batting partner to talk about things and how to go through, especially heated moments when the game changes."

"I always try to get advice from Uzi [Usman Khawaja], Marnus, Smith, just seeing how they go about things. I'm lucky to be around them, especially at 19. Playing for your country, travelling the world, it really is a dream come true," he added.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

