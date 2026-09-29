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Home / Sports / Australia's Nathan Ellis, Joel Davies ruled out of final ODI against South Africa

Australia's Nathan Ellis, Joel Davies ruled out of final ODI against South Africa

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Potchefstroom [South Africa], September 29 (ANI): Australia suffered a double injury blow ahead of the third and final ODI against South Africa, with fast bowler Nathan Ellis ruled out with a side strain and left-arm spinner Joel Davies set to return home after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Ellis, who has been Australia's standout bowler on the tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa, suffered the left side strain after bowling four overs during the second ODI in Johannesburg. He did not return to complete his spell as South Africa went on to post 365 and seal the three-match series 2-0, according to Cricinfo.

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The pacer will return to Australia for further assessment and rehabilitation, with the hope of recovering in time for the home ODI series against England, beginning on November 13.

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Ellis is the second Australian fast bowler to suffer a side strain on the tour after Billy Stanlake was sidelined during the second ODI in Zimbabwe.

Australia will have only four fit specialist fast bowlers available for the final ODI in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. Pat Cummins is expected to return after missing the opening two matches, while Mitchell Starc is also likely to feature after being rested for the second ODI.

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Josh Hazlewood could be rested after playing both matches, with Xavier Bartlett expected to retain his place.

Davies, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring strain while fielding as a substitute during the second ODI in Johannesburg. The spinner did not feature in any match on the tour after travelling as Australia's second specialist spinner and will now return home for rehabilitation before resuming domestic cricket with New South Wales.

Australia have not named replacements for either Ellis or Davies for the final ODI.

There is also no decision yet on whether Josh Inglis will return for the Test series against South Africa, beginning October 9, after the wicketkeeper-batter broke his finger during the opening ODI in Durban.

Meanwhile, changes have also been made to the Australia A squad currently touring India. Brendan Doggett, Fergus O'Neill and Campbell Kellaway will return home to join their states for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.

Sam Harper, Jhye Richardson and Liam Hatcher are set to feature in the second unofficial Test against India A in Puducherry, beginning Tuesday.

Riley Meredith and Will Sutherland have also been added to the Australia A one-day squad for three matches beginning next Tuesday. They replace Jack Edwards and Aaron Hardie, with Edwards currently in South Africa as cover for Cameron Green after playing the first two ODIs.

Hardie has been ruled out of the one-day series with a minor knee injury. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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