DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Australia's powerhouses return for World Championship of Legends

Australia's powerhouses return for World Championship of Legends

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Cricket's fiercest competitors are back in action as Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, and Shaun Marsh lead a star-studded Australia Champions line-up for the World Championship of Legends 2025. With explosive speed, unmatched power, and a never-say-die spirit, this squad is built to thrill and dominate, according to a release from WCL.

Advertisement

Joining this elite trio are proven match-winners: Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and D'Arcy Short, bringing together a perfect blend of experience, athleticism, and raw Australian grit.

Brett Lee said, "Being part of WCL is an incredible opportunity to relive the adrenaline of top-level cricket. Representing Australia again, alongside some of the best mates, is something truly close to my heart. We're coming with intent--to entertain and to dominate," as quoted from a release by WCL.

Advertisement

Puneet Singh, Owner of Australia Champions, shared, "This is more than just a team, it's a statement. Australia Champions have been built with legends who defined generations. With Brett, Lynny, and Cutting leading the charge, we're bringing back the fierce Australian spirit to WCL. Expect fireworks, passion, and pure cricketing brilliance."

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, said, "Australia has always been a force in world cricket, and the WCL is proud to welcome back icons like Brett Lee and Chris Lynn. With a squad stacked with power hitters and fiery pacers, Australia Champions are set to be one of the most formidable teams this season."

Advertisement

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is a premier global T20 league that brings together the sport's most iconic names. Merging nostalgia with elite competition, WCL is where legends come home and new memories are made--on and off the field. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts