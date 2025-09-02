Canberra [Australia], September 2 (ANI): Australia's one of the most prolific quicks, Mitchell Starc, announced his retirement from the T20I format months before the format's next edition, the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026, to focus on Tests and ODIs.

Advertisement

Starc, on Tuesday, left the world of cricket in shock with his surprise decision to retire from the shortest format of cricket, a decision that stems from his decision to prolong his career and keep his hope alive of defending Australia's crown in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Since bursting onto the scene in September 2012, Starc has spearheaded Australia's bowling attack with his scorching pace.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old left-armer didn't make a single T20I appearance in the shortest format of cricket since the conclusion of the 2024 World Cup.

Starc's swansong comes after more than a decade of dominance, which includes his contribution to Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He bows out as the highest T20I wicket-taker with 79 scalps in 65 appearances, the most by any pacer for his country. His tally is only bettered by spinner Adam Zampa's 130.

Advertisement

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way," Starc said in a statement.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns. It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament," he added.

Chair of selectors George Bailey said, "Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability."

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly, he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for as long as possible," he added.

Starc's announcement came as Australia unveiled their T20I squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand in early October. The ramifications of Starc's decision will be massive for Australia as they begin to hunt for his replacement before the 2026 T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.

Australia will be bereft of Cameron Green, who is focusing on returning to his bowling duties in the Sheffield Shield and will miss the Tasman tour. Nathan Ellis, who has earned a reputation as a specialist in the format, will also be absent due to paternity leave.

Matt Short returns to the squad after missing out on the West Indies and South Africa due to a side injury. Marcus Stoinis also returns after not being selected in the T20I squad.

Australia T20I squad vs New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)