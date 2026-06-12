Sydney [Australia], June 12 (ANI): Australia's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign will carry a powerful story of resilience and multicultural success, with several refugee-born players poised to play key roles as the Socceroos begin their tournament against Turkey on Sunday.

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Forwards Mohamed Toure and Nestory Irankunda, alongside experienced winger Awer Mabil, represent a generation of footballers whose families fled conflict in Africa before building new lives in Australia, according to Reuters.

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Their journeys from refugee camps to football's biggest stage have become emblematic of the changing face of Australian soccer.

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Head coach Tony Popovic is expected to rely heavily on 22-year-old Toure and 20-year-old Irankunda as Australia seeks the goals needed to progress from the group stage. Both players were born in refugee camps after their families were displaced by conflict, before eventually settling in Australia.

Toure, born in a camp in Guinea to Liberian parents, has emerged as Australia's first-choice striker despite limited international experience. The Norwich City forward arrives at the World Cup in strong form after an impressive run in England's second tier.

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Mohamed Toure’s @Coles #MiniRoos Journey: From grassroots dreams at @CroydonKingsFC to representing the #Socceroos 💭➡️🇦🇺 The 22-year-old’s story is built on community, sacrifice, family, and humility as he prepares to play on football’s biggest stage. 💚💛 This is his journey,… pic.twitter.com/2zKFDnjANV — CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 11, 2026

Irankunda, born in a refugee camp in Tanzania to Burundian parents, has also become an important figure in the national team setup. After a difficult spell following his move to Bayern Munich, the explosive winger revived his career at Watford and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite with his dynamic style of play.

Mabil's story stretches back even further. The 30-year-old spent part of his childhood in a refugee camp in Kenya after his family fled civil war in Sudan. Having fought his way back into the national team after nearly two years in the international wilderness, he enters his second World Cup as one of the squad's senior figures.

The trio are part of a broader transformation within Australian football. Six members of the current World Cup squad have African heritage, twice as many as were selected for the 2022 tournament.

Four of those players developed in Adelaide, a city that has become an unlikely hub for African-Australian football talent. The city's strong community networks and youth development pathways have helped produce a generation of players now representing Australia on the global stage. (ANI)

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