Australia’s Starc good to go

Indore, February 27

Australia pace man Mitchell Starc said he still feels some discomfort in his finger after snapping a tendon in a fielding mishap in December but he expects to return to the side for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India beginning on Wednesday here.

The left-arm bowler suffered the injury to the middle finger of his bowling hand and was sidelined as Australia lost the opening two Tests of the four-match series against India.

With skipper Pat Cummins and batter David Warner ruled out of the contest, the tourists are likely to welcome back Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green.

“There’s going to be a level of discomfort for a while, I don’t think it is going to be 100% for a fair while,” Starc said today. “But it’s certainly good enough. The ball’s coming out quite nicely and I feel I’m pretty much at full tilt.”

“It wouldn’t be the first Test match I’ve played in some sort of discomfort. If I only played when I was at 100% I would have only played five or 10 Tests. I’m happy with where it’s at and I’ve got enough of a pain threshold to deal with that stuff over the last 10 or 12 years,” he said.

Starc felt the quicks still had a big role to play in the series. — Reuters