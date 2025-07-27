DT
Home / Sports / Australia's Zampa enters top 10 wicket-takers list in T20Is, levels with Santner

ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], July 27 (ANI): Australian spinner Adam Zampa levelled with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, entering the top 10 list of highest T20I wicket-takers of all time.

Zampa accomplished this upward movement in charts during the fourth T20I against West Indies at Basseterre. During his four-over spell, Zampa took three wickets for 54 runs in four overs.

Now in 99 T20Is, Zampa has taken 124 wickets at an average of 21.14, with best figures of 5/19. On the other hand, Santner has taken his 124 scalps in 114 matches at an average of 22.57, with best figures of 4/11. They are both the joint 10th-highest wicket-takers in the format.

The top three T20I wicket-takers are: New Zealand's Tim Southee (164 wickets in 126 matches at an average of 22.38, with best figures of 5/18), Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (161 wickets in 96 matches at an average of 13.80, with best figures of 5/3) and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (150 wickets in 126 matches at an average of 22.52, with best figures of 4/12).

During the match, Australia won the toss and elected to field first, reducing WI to 67/4, despite Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 31 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Important contributions from the middle-order Rovman Powell (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Romario Shepherd (28 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Jason Holder (26 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took WI to 205/9 in 20 overs.

Zampa (3/54) was the pick of the bowlers, while Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott got a wicket each.

Australia needs to chase down 206 to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

