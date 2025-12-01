DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Avani, Aditi rise to sixth after third round in Spain

Avani, Aditi rise to sixth after third round in Spain

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Malaga [Spain], December 1 (ANI): Avani Prashanth rose to tied sixth place after three rounds, and she was joined by Aditi Ashok at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. Avani shot 68, and Aditi carded 69, and they were 8-under for three rounds.

Advertisement

Among other Indians, Pranavi Urs (71) was T-44th, Hitaashee Bakshi (70) was T-55, and Diksha Dagar (75) was T-69.

Advertisement

Avani had five birdies against one bogey, while Aditi also had five birdies but gave away two bogeys.

Advertisement

Avani was tied sixth with Aditi, Anna Huang, Italy's Alessandra Fanali, plus the two players battling it out for the LET Order of Merit crown, Shannon Tan and Mimi Rhodes.

Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab sits at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 15-under-par and holds a three-shot lead heading into the final day of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

Advertisement

After a steady start, Cheenglab rolled in her first birdie of the day on the seventh and added another on the ninth hole at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf.

The Thai star had a trickier back nine, making bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes but signed for a round of 72 (E) to lead by three in Malaga.

Cheenglab, who won the 2023 LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year titles, is aiming to win her second LET title.

France's Perrine Delacour sits in solo second place on 12-under-par after a round of 66 (-6) to put herself into contention ahead of the final day.

The two-time LET winner dropped her only shot of the day on the last rolling birdies on the fourth, sixth, ninth, 10th, 13th, 14th and 16th holes.

France's Nastasia Nadaud is in outright third place two shots further back on 10-under after a round of 69 (-3) in Spain.

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby are in a share of fourth place on nine-under-par after rounds of 68 (-4) and 69 (-3), respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts