Axar Patel surges to career-best ICC Test ranking; Kuldeep Yadav jumps 19 spots

PTI

Dubai, December 21

India all-rounder Axar Patel jumped 20 spots to reach a career-best 18th position while spinner Kuldeep Yadav catapulted 19 places to 49th in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Kuldeep, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight for 113 in the first Test of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Bangladesh, has 455 rating points.

Axar, who claimed five scalps in the match, has 650 points as he broke into the top 20.

Meanwhile, the injured Jasprit Bumrah (4th) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5th) continued their stay in top five.

Among batters, veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and young Shubman Gill jumped 10 positions each to be 16th and 54th.

Pujara’s knocks of 90 and 102 in the first Test against Bangladesh last week helped him break into the top 20 with 664 rating points.

The other Indian centurion of the match, Gill is 54th with 517 rating points.

Shreyas Iyer's first-innings 86 has lifted him 11 places to 26th as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continues to remain the top-ranked Indian batter at number six.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the opening Test due to thumb injury, is on number nine while the talismanic Virat Kohli moved a spot to 12th.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has attained a career-best second position after notching two half-centuries in the final Test against England in Karachi.

Babar's knocks of 78 and 54 have helped him overtake Steve Smith, who managed 36 and six in a low-scoring game between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane.

Babar, who is ranked first in ODIs and fourth in T20Is, trails Marnus Labuschagne by 61 points in the Test rankings.